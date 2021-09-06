Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China will improve opening up of capital market - securities regulator

1 minute read

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China will improve domestic listing rules for overseas entities and will improve rules regulating overseas listings of Chinese companies, the securities regulator said on Monday.

The regulator said it would expand the channels for foreign capital to invest in China's securities and futures markets. It will also step up monitoring of cross-border capital flows to maintain market stability.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 8:08 AM UTC

BGI prenatal gene test under scrutiny for Chinese military links

Health regulators in five countries are examining a prenatal test that collects the DNA of women and fetuses for research, while some doctors that promoted it and clinics that sell it say they were unaware the company that produces it also conducts research with the Chinese military.

China
Analysis: Sovereign wealth funds sweet on China, despite regulatory headwinds
China
China's export, import growth likely eased in Aug on COVID-19 cases, supply bottlenecks: Reuters poll
China
Foxconn's Gou hopes for up to 9 mln BioNTech shots for Taiwan this year
China
China will improve opening up of capital market - securities regulator