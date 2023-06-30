China will keep yuan basically stable, step up macro policy adjustments - PBOC

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it will step up macro policy adjustments, and implement prudent monetary policy in a precise and forceful manner.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will continue to keep the yuan basically stable and guard against the risk of large exchange rate fluctuations, it said after the second quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank also said it would promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ella Cao in Beijing, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Christina Fincher















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.