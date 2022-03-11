China will make timely changes to allow orderly movement of goods, people

People stand near a giant screen showing a news conference by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China will make changes in a timely manner to allow the orderly movement of goods and people, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday at a press conference after the close of the China's annual parliament meeting.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

