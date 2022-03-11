1 minute read
China will make timely changes to allow orderly movement of goods, people
BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China will make changes in a timely manner to allow the orderly movement of goods and people, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday at a press conference after the close of the China's annual parliament meeting.
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
