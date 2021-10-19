China
China will prevent platform monopolies and disorderly expansion of capital, Xi says
1 minute read
BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China will prevent monopolistic behaviours by internet platform companies and the disorderly expansion of capital, state Xinhua News Agency quoted president Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.
China will also correct practices that impede fair competition, Xi said, according to the Xinhua report.
Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens
