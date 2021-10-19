Skip to main content

China

China will prevent platform monopolies and disorderly expansion of capital, Xi says

1 minute read

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China will prevent monopolistic behaviours by internet platform companies and the disorderly expansion of capital, state Xinhua News Agency quoted president Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.

China will also correct practices that impede fair competition, Xi said, according to the Xinhua report.　

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

