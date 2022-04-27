China will promote platform economy to stabilise jobs, cabinet says

A giant screen shows news footage of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attending a video conference during an EU-China summit, in Beijing, China, April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China will promote the development of its platform economy to create more jobs, the State Council, the country's cabinet, said on Wednesday according to state TV.

China will also tackle bottlenecks in supply chains affected by COVID by easing congestion at ports and airports and restoring delivery services, according to a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

From May 1 till the end of the year, China will exempt delivery firms' revenues from value-added tax, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.