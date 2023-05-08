China will safeguard its interests over EU sanctions

An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China opposes any measures that use China-Russia relations as a pretext for the damage of trade cooperation, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

In response to the European Union's proposed sanctions on Chinese companies over accusations of them aiding Russia's war machine, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said if these sanctions come into force, China will take firm action to safeguard its interests.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next