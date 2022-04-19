1 minute read
China will step up financial support for technology innovation -state media
BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China will step up financial support for technology innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply chains, State TV reported on Tuesday, citing a top government meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
The government would also step up fiscal support for less-developed and border areas, while keeping a lid on hidden local government debt, China Central Television said.
