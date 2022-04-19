China will step up financial support for technology innovation -state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting commending role models of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China will step up financial support for technology innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply chains, State TV reported on Tuesday, citing a top government meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The government would also step up fiscal support for less-developed and border areas, while keeping a lid on hidden local government debt, China Central Television said.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo

