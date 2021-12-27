China will step up foreign exchange market monitoring in 2022 - regulator

Chinese Yuan bank notes are seen at a vendor's cashbox at a market in Beijing April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hong Kong, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will strengthen foreign exchange market monitoring and step up risk prevention and control in 2022, the country's FX regulator said in a statement on Monday.

In 2022, China will also promote cross-border investment of private equity investment funds, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in the statement.

Reporting by Meg Shen

