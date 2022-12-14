China will take steps to spur consumption - state media















BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China will take steps to spur domestic consumption, including auto and home purchases, state media said on Wednesday, citing state plans.

China will also increase consumption in the areas of culture and tourism and will reduce the financial burden for families of raising children, parenting and education, state media said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao Editing by Gareth Jones











