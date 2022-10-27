China willing to work with U.S. to find ways for mutual benefit: President Xi quoted by CCTV















BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along and benefit each other in the new era, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

Xi sent the remarks as a congratulatory message to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations gala on Oct. 26.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











