Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Chip shortage pushes China auto sales down 12.4% in June

3 minute read
1/2

Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China fell 12.4% in June from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday, as a global shortage of semiconductors hit autos production in the world's biggest car market.

Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the auto-chip shortage, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. read more

China's overall sales stood at 2.02 million vehicles in June, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The country sold 12.89 million vehicles between January and June, up 25.6% from year-ago levels.

Chen Shihua, a senior official at CAAM, told an online press briefing that the global auto-chip supply shortage hit China's production hard last month, but given an overall economic recovery, CAAM is still moderately positive about domestic auto market.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) including battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles maintained their strong momentum, jumping 139.3%, with 256,000 units sold last month.

NEV makers such as Nio Inc (NIO.N), Xpeng Inc (9868.HK), and BYD (002594.SZ) are expanding manufacturing capacity in China, encouraged by the government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution.

China's annual NEV sales are expected to grow more than 40% in the next five years, CAAM said last month. read more

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 33,155 China-manufactured electric cars in June.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 3:59 AM UTCChina's factory gate inflation slows, outlook dimmed by still-elevated prices

China's factory gate inflation eased in June after a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices, but the annual rate stayed uncomfortably high and underlined growing strains on the economy as Beijing tries to bolster a post-coronavirus revival.

ChinaFive years after South China Sea ruling, China's presence around Philippines growing
ChinaChip shortage pushes China auto sales down 12.4% in June
ChinaExplainer: How Chinese clampdown will target offshore listings
ChinaChina says will take necessary steps to protect its firms after US blacklist report

China will take all necessary measures to protect its companies, the foreign ministry said on Friday when asked about a Reuters report that the United States is set to add more Chinese firms to its economic blacklist.