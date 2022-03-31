China's Baidu exploring options after U.S. delisting risk

People walk near a Baidu logo at the company headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

March 31 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Thursday it is exploring options, after the company was added to a U.S. securities regulator's list of companies that face the risk of being delisted.

Baidu and its streaming affiliate iQIYI (IQ.O) will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, the company said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

