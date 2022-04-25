1 minute read
China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts
BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - Beijing will expand its mass COVID-19 testing campaign to another 10 districts and one economic development area from Tuesday to Saturday, an official for the Chinese capital said late on Monday.
The city's most populous district of Chaoyang began testing residents and those who work there on Monday.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Hugh Lawson
