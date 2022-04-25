China's Beijing city to expand mass COVID testing to more districts

A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - Beijing will expand its mass COVID-19 testing campaign to another 10 districts and one economic development area from Tuesday to Saturday, an official for the Chinese capital said late on Monday.

The city's most populous district of Chaoyang began testing residents and those who work there on Monday.

