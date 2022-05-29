China's Beijing reports 14 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, 7 asymptomatic cases

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 14 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, down from 18 a day earlier, the city government said on Sunday.

Local asymptomatic cases increased slightly to seven from six from the previous day, it said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

