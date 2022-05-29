China's Beijing reports 14 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, 7 asymptomatic cases
BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 14 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, down from 18 a day earlier, the city government said on Sunday.
Local asymptomatic cases increased slightly to seven from six from the previous day, it said.
