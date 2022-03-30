China's biggest bank ICBC posts 10.7% rise in Q4 profit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS), , the world's largest-listed lender by assets, reported a 10.65% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Net profit for the three months ended December rose to 96.5 billion yuan ($15.20 billion) from 87.2 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in an stock exchange filing.
Profit for the full year increased 10.3% to 348.3 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 332.427 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.
($1 = 6.3489 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.