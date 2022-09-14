China's bunkering hub Ningbo-Zhoushan halts service as typhoon Muifa to hit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A VLCC oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo Zhoushan port, Zhejiang province, China May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's bunkering hub Ningbo-Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang has temporarily suspended discharging and loading oil, while tankers are ordered to stay at anchorages as typhoon Muifa is expected to land later on Wednesday.

"Oil tankers will not be allowed to call at ports until the typhoon leaves. And port services will also suspended over the period," told an official from Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration on Wednesday, who asked not to be identified as he is not authorised to talk to media.

Zhejiang province upgraded its typhoon emergency response to the highest level as Muifa gained strength, forcing cancellation of hundreds of flights and suspension of schools. read more

Ningbo-Zhoushan is one of China's busiest oil ports, consisting of 11 300,000 tonne-class crude oil berths for Very Large Crude Carriers(VLCC) to call.

It is not clear when the port services will be resumed.

Typhoon Muifa is also expected to hit China's financial hub Shanghai and the coastal regions in Jiangsu province.

Container ports in Zhejiang province and Shanghai have also halted services for discharging and loading due to the typhoon.

Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Kim Coghill

