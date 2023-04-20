China's c.bank pledges to consolidate financing support for real economy















BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's consumer demand recovery needs time to pick up due to the "scarring effect" of COVID-19 and the central bank will consolidate its financing support for the real economy, officials from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Thursday.

The PBOC expects consumer price inflation to pick up later this year but there is no basis for long term deflation or inflation in the country, Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at PBOC, said at a news conference in Beijing.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.