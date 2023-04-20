China's c.bank pledges to consolidate financing support for real economy

China mourns for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims on Qingming tomb sweeping festival
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival in Beijing, China April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's consumer demand recovery needs time to pick up due to the "scarring effect" of COVID-19 and the central bank will consolidate its financing support for the real economy, officials from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Thursday.

The PBOC expects consumer price inflation to pick up later this year but there is no basis for long term deflation or inflation in the country, Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at PBOC, said at a news conference in Beijing.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next