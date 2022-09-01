China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People wearing face masks walk on Jinli Ancient Street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday, its city government said on Thursday.

All residents in the capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan are ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. but households are allowed to send one person per day to shop for daily necessities.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

