China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb
BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday, its city government said on Thursday.
All residents in the capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan are ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. but households are allowed to send one person per day to shop for daily necessities.
