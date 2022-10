Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang















BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China's Communist Party on Saturday approved amendments to its constitution, including the so-called "Two Establishes" and "Two Safeguards" aimed at cementing the core status of Xi Jinping and the guiding role of his political thought within the party.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feat











