China's Communist party congress to run Oct. 16-22 - spokesman

A woman walks past a poster welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang















BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress will run from Oct. 16 to 22, a spokesman for the congress said on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Michael Perry











