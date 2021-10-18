China
China's Communist Party to hold sixth plenum on Nov 8-11 -state media
BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party's Central Committee will hold a key meeting, its sixth plenum, on Nov. 8-11, according to a report from the official Xinhua news agency, citing a Politburo decision.
The Central Committee is the largest of the Party’s top decision-making bodies, and its plenums typically take place once a year.
The sixth plenum will focus on Party history and achievements, according to the Xinhua report.
