China's Communist Party passes resolution on party history, achievements

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a giant screen at a media centre as he delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith/File Photo

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party approved a resolution on the party's history and achievements, the official Xinhua news agency reported, a measure seen as further consolidating President Xi Jinping's authority.

The resolution culminated the sixth plenum of the central committee, a group of some 370 party members that chooses its new leaders every five years, that had been meeting since Monday behind closed doors in Beijing.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Tony Munroe; Editing by Toby Chopra

