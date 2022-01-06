China's copyright authority bans digital music platforms from signing most exclusive agreements

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's copyright authority said on Thursday that digital music platforms are not allowed to sign exclusive copyright agreements except in special circumstances.

The National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) gave the order on Thursday at a meeting with influential digital music platforms, as well as record and songwriting copyright companies, according to a statement published on NCAC's official WeChat account.

