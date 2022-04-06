China's COVID outbreak will improve if existing policies implemented better - expert

A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) rides a bicycle on a street, during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Current outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout China will improve if the country's strict containment policies are implemented more strongly, an expert with the country's disease control body said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The duration of this epidemic depends on our prevention and control strategies, and how strong we implement our prevention and control measures," said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

China's "zero-COVID" stance, known as "dynamic clearance", has come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks after the lockdown of the country's most populous city of Shanghai amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and David Stanway; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.