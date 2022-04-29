China's COVID policy in line with pursuing economic progress, expert says

A courier in a protective suit makes deliveries to a residential compound amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China's "dynamic-zero" policy against COVID-19 is in line with pursuing economic progress, rather than in conflict with it, a senior health expert said on Friday.

The battle against COVID is an all out "people's war", Liang Wannian, head of the COVID response expert panel under the National Health Commission, made the comment at a news briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.