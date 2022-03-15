China's cyber regulator sends team to social media firm Douban

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - China's cyber space regulator has sent a team to the offices of social media company Douban to make changes after it found "serious network chaos" on the company's platform, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The comment came in a brief statement on the official WeChat account of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

As Beijing steps up efforts to "clean up" the internet space, the regulator fined Douban 1.5 million yuan ($235,000) in December for unlawful release of information. read more

Douban is an interest-based networking site in China that lets users to form online communities and review films, books and music.

($1=6.3824 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.