China
China's cyberspace regulator fines Sina Weibo operator 3 mln yuan
1 minute read
SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Monday it had fined the operator of Sina Weibo 3 million yuan ($470,000), saying the Chinese social media platform had repeatedly published and transmitted illegal information.
The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official WeChat account.
($1 = 6.3671 yuan)
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue
