China's cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion - draft

A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules governing mobile apps, stating that apps with functions that could influence public opinion will need security reviews.

The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill

