China's cyberspace regulator says data export review rules effective Sept. 1

A man walks past an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Thursday said that rules requiring data exports to undergo security reviews would be effective from Sept. 1.

The rules will govern how companies and other entities that handle large quantities of personal user information can apply for permission to export this data overseas, Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

