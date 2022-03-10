China's cyberspace regulator says internet clean up campaign sees positive results

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter//

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Thursday its campaign to "clean up" the country's cyberspace had achieved positive results, and that "online chaos" on the country's internet platforms had been effectively curbed.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that it had made those comments during a meeting it held with representatives from platforms including Sina Weibo (9898.HK), Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), Alibaba Group (9988.HK), Baidu , Kuaishou (1024.HK), Meituan (3690.HK) and Zhihu.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Toby Chopra

