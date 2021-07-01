China's Didi to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

A trader works during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SHANGHAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indexes on July 8 in an expedited entry following Wednesday's U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company, the index publisher said.

Didi shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell said in a statement on its website.

The announcement came as Didi, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), rose slightly on its U.S. debut, valuing it at $68.49 billion, in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Didi is also backed by technology companies Alibaba (9988.HK), Tencent (0700.HK) and Uber (UBER.N).

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.