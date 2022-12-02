China's economy will keep growing at reasonable speed: finance minister















BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's economy will keep growing at a reasonable speed with stable employment and prices, finance minister Liu Kun said in a speech at the ASEAN plus Three Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum in a video on Friday.

The Chinese government will continue to implement the policy package and strive to realise the goal of creating 11 million new urban jobs, Liu said.

Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











