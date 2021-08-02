China's education ministry says Huai Jinpeng is its new party chief

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's education ministry said on Monday that Huai Jinpeng has been appointed as its new party chief.

Huai, who was previously the party secretary of the China Association for Science and Technology, takes the role at a time when the country's $120 billion private tutoring sector has been the target of sweeping regulatory actions from Beijing.

