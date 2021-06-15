Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China's education ministry sets up office to oversee after-school tutoring

1 minute read

China's education ministry on Tuesday opened an office to oversee after-school tutoring, in part of a national clamp-down on the private tutoring sector.

China has framed tough new rules for the industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country's birth rate by lowering family living costs, sources told Reuters last month. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 10:07 AM UTCExplainer: What happened at China’s Taishan nuclear reactor?

French energy company EDF (EDF.PA) is investigating a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear plant in China's southeastern province of Guangdong.

ChinaChina says radiation levels normal around Taishan reactor
ChinaChina urges NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’
ChinaEU says China is a systemic rival, human rights is main issue
ChinaHungary donates state-owned land to planned Chinese university