China's envoy to U.N. calls images of dead civilians from Bucha 'very disturbing'

China's Ambassador to the U.N. Zhang Jun addresses the United Nations Security Council, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - The reports and images showing civilian deaths in Ukrainian city of Bucha are "very disturbing", China's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday, but added that the circumstances should be verified and any accusations should be based on facts.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Ambassador Zhang Jun repeated Beijing's stance that sanctions are not effective in solving the Ukraine crisis but instead they accelerate the economic spillover. He also called the United States, NATO and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.