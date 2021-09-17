Skip to main content

China

China's Evergrande should not bet on govt bailout - Global Times editor

1 minute read

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese state-media Global Times' editor in chief said struggling Evergrande Group (3333.HK) should use market means to save itself and should not bet on a government bailout as it deems itself "too big to fail".

Hu Xijin said on his WeChat social media account on Thursday he did not think an Evergrande bankruptcy would trigger a systemic financial storm like Lehman Brothers, because it was a real estate business and the downpayment ratios in China were very high.

Global Times is a nationalistic tabloid published by the Communist Party's People's Daily. Its views do not necessarily reflect the official thinking of policymakers.

With total liabilities of more than $300 billion, Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or a government bailout.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 3:16 AM UTC

China applies to join Pacific trade pact to boost economic clout

China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the commerce ministry said, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.

China
China accuses Washington of 'low political tricks' over Uyghur exhibit
China
As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair
China
'Wall of the Disappeared': U.S.-backed Uyghur exhibit opens in Geneva
China
Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China