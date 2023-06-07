China's exports, imports weaken in May















BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's exports fell 7.5% in May year-on-year, while imports contracted 4.5%, customs data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast exports to have shrunk 0.4% and imports to have fallen 8.0%.

Having beaten expectations in the first quarter, analysts are now downgrading their projections for the economy for the rest of the year, as factory output continues to slow amid persistent weak global demand.

