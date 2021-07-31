Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in July- official PMI

1 minute read

An employee works on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China March 30, 2021. Picture taken March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in July due to higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather, adding to concerns of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday, but remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to slip to 50.8.

China's economy has largely recovered from disruptions caused by the pandemic, but manufacturers are grappling with new challenges from higher raw material prices, surging logistics costs and global supply chain bottlenecks.

The country is also racing to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak of the more infectious delta variant which surfaced in the eastern city of Nanjing. The zero-tolerance approach taken by the Chinese government could present significant downside risks to the economic recovery.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Yew Lun Tian; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · July 30, 2021 · 9:59 AM UTCRecent COVID outbreak in China's Nanjing linked to flight from Russia-official

China's eastern city of Nanjing reported 13 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 patients for July 29, bringing the total to 184 since July 20, as the country's latest major outbreak caused by the more contagious Delta variant persists.

ChinaU.S. voices concern over harassment of media covering China floods
ChinaSamoa's new leader confirms scrapping of China-funded port
ChinaU.S. congressmen call on Hilton to cut link to Xinjiang project
ChinaHong Kong man jailed for nine years in first national security case