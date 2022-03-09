China's Feb PPI +8.8% y/y, CPI +0.9% y/y

People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, in Shanghai, China May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China's producer prices in February rose at the slowest annual pace since June, official data showed on Wednesday, amid skyrocketing commodity prices, an uncertain global economy and resurgent domestic COVID-19 outbreaks.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 8.8% on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Wednesday, easing from 9.1% growth in January.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.7%, moderating slightly from a month earlier.

China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.9% in February, the data showed, unchanged from the growth in January and market expectations.

China is targeting slower economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, with the government citing multiple headwinds at home and abroad. read more

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Pullin

