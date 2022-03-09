China's Feb PPI +8.8% y/y, CPI +0.9% y/y
BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China's producer prices in February rose at the slowest annual pace since June, official data showed on Wednesday, amid skyrocketing commodity prices, an uncertain global economy and resurgent domestic COVID-19 outbreaks.
The producer price index (PPI) increased 8.8% on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Wednesday, easing from 9.1% growth in January.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.7%, moderating slightly from a month earlier.
China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.9% in February, the data showed, unchanged from the growth in January and market expectations.
China is targeting slower economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, with the government citing multiple headwinds at home and abroad. read more
