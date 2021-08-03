Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's foreign ministry lodges representations with BBC over 'misrepresenting' report

An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 23, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it has lodged stern representations with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its "misrepresenting" report covering torrential rain in China's central Henan province.

The BBC has previously asked the Chinese government in a statement to stop attacks that endanger foreign journalists. read more

"The BBC statement is inverting black and white," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its official website.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Yew Lun Tian, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

