China
China's foreign ministry lodges representations with BBC over 'misrepresenting' report
BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it has lodged stern representations with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its "misrepresenting" report covering torrential rain in China's central Henan province.
The BBC has previously asked the Chinese government in a statement to stop attacks that endanger foreign journalists. read more
"The BBC statement is inverting black and white," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its official website.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.