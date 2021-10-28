China's Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

Children leave a school in Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton//File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Thursday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan.

The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that experts considered the risk of transmission to be low at this stage.

A jump in the number of people in China infected with bird flu this year is raising concern among experts, who say a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people. read more

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Hugh Lawson

