China's Guangzhou reports 158 symptomatic, 6,138 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15















SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's Guangzhou reported 158 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,138 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 15, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Wednesday.

That compared with 147 symptomatic and 4,977 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province excludes asymptomatic cases which have turned symptomatic in its daily count of new symptomatic infections.

Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.