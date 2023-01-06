China's health authorities adjust COVID prevention and control protocols

A woman receives a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of brace of an influx of Chinese tourists as COVID restriction are dismantled, at the Police hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's health authorities have adjusted the latest COVID-19 prevention and control protocols, according to a statement from the National Health Commission on Friday.

In its 10th edition, the NHC said it would further optimise clinical categorisation and treatment method of the virus, and add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard.

