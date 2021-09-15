Skip to main content

China

China's industrial output rose 5.3% y/y in August, retail sales up 2.5%

1 minute read

An employee inspects a circuit board on the controller production line at a Gree factory, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew 5.3% in August from the same period a year ago, narrowing from a 6.4% increase in July, while retail sales growth slowed significantly, official data showed on Wednesday.

The growth of industrial production missed expectations for a 5.8% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales rose 2.5% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August 2020. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 7.0% in August after rising 8.5% in July.

Fixed asset investment increased 8.9% in the first eight months from a year earlier, just missing expectations for a 9.0% rise and compared with a 10.3% jump in January-July.

The Chinese economy made a remarkably strong revival from a coronavirus-led slump, but momentum has slowed over the past few months as businesses grapple with sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, supply bottlenecks and high raw materials costs.

Reporting by Liangping Gao and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · September 14, 2021 · 11:20 AM UTC

COVID-19 cases in southeast China more than double as Delta spreads

New local COVID-19 infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday, prompting officials to quickly roll out measures including travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

China
Chinese court rules against #MeToo plaintiff
China
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row
China
TikTok's lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes
China
China's daily oil refinery output hits 15-month low in August