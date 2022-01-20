China's industry ministry expects tight chip supply for relatively long period

A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry expects tight supplies of semiconductors over a relatively long period of time, an official said on Thursday.

China encourages key domestic enterprises to increase investment and promote better supply capacity of the entire chip industry chain, Luo Junjie, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.