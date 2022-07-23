China's government, Communist Party leaders vaccinated against COVID - official

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Leaders of China's government and the Communist Party have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with vaccines made in China, a health official said on Saturday.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of China's National Health Commission, made the remarks at a press conference, without identifying the political leaders he mentioned.

(This story corrects headline to specify leaders, not officials)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.