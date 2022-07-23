1 minute read
China's government, Communist Party leaders vaccinated against COVID - official
SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Leaders of China's government and the Communist Party have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with vaccines made in China, a health official said on Saturday.
Zeng Yixin, deputy head of China's National Health Commission, made the remarks at a press conference, without identifying the political leaders he mentioned.
