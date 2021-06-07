Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China's legislature to examine anti-foreign sanction draft law - state TV

Hikvision surveillance cameras are seen in front of a Chinese flag at a main shopping area, during the Labour Day holiday, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's legislature is to examine a draft law on opposing foreign sanctions, Chinese state television reported on Monday.

The United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on some Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law will be examined by the standing committee of the National People's Congress, state TV said.

