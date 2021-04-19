Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

ChinaChina's market regulator investigates Alibaba-Minmetals JV

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China's market regulator is investigating a joint venture between e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and Minmetals Development (600058.SS), Minmetals said on Monday, amid a broad antitrust clampdown on internet firms.

Minmetals said in a statement that it received a notice from the State Administration for Market Regulation in recent days about an investigation into the joint venture formed in 2015, in which Alibaba transferred its 44% stake to an unrelated firm in 2019.

Alibaba declined to comment.

The investigation follows the record $2.75 billion antitrust fine imposed on Alibaba earlier this month. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 10:43 AM UTCEU sets out Indo-Pacific plan, says it's not 'anti-China'

The European Union resolved on Monday to step up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, using areas from security to health to protect its interests and counter China's rising power, although the bloc insists its strategy is not against Beijing.

ChinaChina's births may fall below 10 million annually in next five years - expert quoted
ChinaChina's market regulator investigates Alibaba-Minmetals JV
ChinaAnalysis: Beijing huddles with friends, seeks to fracture U.S.-led ‘clique’
ChinaAUTOSHOW Chip shortage casts shadow over China’s auto industry recovery