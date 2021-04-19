The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China's market regulator is investigating a joint venture between e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and Minmetals Development (600058.SS), Minmetals said on Monday, amid a broad antitrust clampdown on internet firms.

Minmetals said in a statement that it received a notice from the State Administration for Market Regulation in recent days about an investigation into the joint venture formed in 2015, in which Alibaba transferred its 44% stake to an unrelated firm in 2019.

Alibaba declined to comment.

The investigation follows the record $2.75 billion antitrust fine imposed on Alibaba earlier this month. read more

