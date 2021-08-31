Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China's market regulator proposes amendments to e-commerce law

1 minute read

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's market regulator proposed amendments to the country's e-commerce law, saying that licences can be revoked if the platforms fail to take necessary measures against vendors who infringe intellectual property rights.

The former version of the law says the platforms would be fined between 50,000 yuan and 2 million yuan for such offenses.

The amendments are open for public review before Oct. 14, the State Administration of Market Regulation said on Tuesday on its website.

Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 8:48 AM UTC

Explainer: Why and how China is drastically limiting online gaming for under 18s

China on Monday introduced new rules that limit the amount of time under-18s can spend on video games to three hours a week, a move it said was necessary to combat gaming addiction.

China
China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology
China
China's economy under pressure as factory activity slows in Aug, services contract
China
U.S. climate envoy Kerry visits Japan, China for emissions talks
China
China culture crackdown a sign of 'profound' political change - commentary