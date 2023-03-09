China's medical insurance fund paid 150 bln yuan COVID vaccine expenses in 2021-22

People travel during annual Spring Festival travel rush, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shanghai
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Shanghai, China January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China's total settlement of COVID-19 vaccine expenses from its medical insurance fund nationwide was more than 150 billion yuan ($21.55 billion) in 2021-22, the National Healthcare Security Administration said in a statement on Thursday.

The health insurance fund paid PCR testing expenses worth 4.3 billion yuan in 2022, the administration said.

($1 = 6.9601 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Bernard Orr and Ethan Wang Editing by Bernadette Baum

