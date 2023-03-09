China's medical insurance fund paid 150 bln yuan COVID vaccine expenses in 2021-22















BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China's total settlement of COVID-19 vaccine expenses from its medical insurance fund nationwide was more than 150 billion yuan ($21.55 billion) in 2021-22, the National Healthcare Security Administration said in a statement on Thursday.

The health insurance fund paid PCR testing expenses worth 4.3 billion yuan in 2022, the administration said.

($1 = 6.9601 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Bernard Orr and Ethan Wang Editing by Bernadette Baum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.